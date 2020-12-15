Editorial | Climate is a real concern

Covid pandemic has momentarily blurred our concerns about many other things that have been there for quite some time now. The world has been grappling with these problems for many years now, the expanse and depth of these problems is such that the world can no longer look the other way. That is the reason the world bodies started getting very serious about these issues and a global consensus was attempted, to make way for some major policy decisions. Not just this, even the details for application of the policies were put in black and white. Among such mega issues is the climate change. Because of the over stretching of industrial activities, over use of natural resources, and a plethora of other activities that contribute to pollution, we have finally reached a stage where climate changes are certain. The scientific details of this problem may not be much understandable to a common person, but its impact will eventually spare none. The rise in temperatures, the melting of glaciers and the consequent rise in the water level spells disaster that will affect every part of the world. This is the reason why the apex global body, the UN, is getting so anxious about it. But what does all this alarm mean when the global powers are not responding in the way they should.

The military industrial complex is carrying on with its activities. The global exploitation of natural resources is going on at a pace never before. In the name of business, and with the sole motive of accumulating mega profits, the consumerist life style is deepened in every possible way. Now, if the world is doing all that contributes to the climate change, how do we expect to save mankind from the disastrous effects of this change. The actual responsibility of saving the globe from an impending catastrophe lies squarely with the powerful nations. They can become the trend setters in this regard. The two most crucial things that these powerful nations will have to tackle are consumerism and conflict. If there is no change in the patterns and policies of economy and politics, any significant change in climate can not be expected.