The covid19 lockdown has caused 1.5 lakh job losses in Kashmir transport sector.

The public transport in Kashmir, which was already reeling under losses due to clampdown and restrictions imposed in the wake of abrogation of Article 35A in August 2019, has received the second major jolt in the shape of lockdown owing to outbreak of covid19 in the country.

Since August 2019, the transport sector in Kashmir has been able to resume operations only for a period of 25 days, prior to the imposition of countrywide lockdown.

Secretary, Kashmir Transporters’ Welfare Association, Sheikh Muhammad Yusuf said the transport sector has been facing onslaught of the situation in Kashmir for last three decades. “There are 1.5 lakh people directly associated with the transport sector including drivers, conductors, helpers, etc. More than 50,000 commercial vehicles are grounded.”

“Somehow we were managing till August 2019. But post August 2019, the situation in Kashmir has broken our back. Without the government intervention, transport sector won’t be able to rise again,” he said.

“There is no relief from the government; instead of providing succour to the battered transport sector, government increased token tax in respect of all types of commercial vehicles and surcharge on petrol and diesel was also increased, which is another nail in the coffin of the already dying transport sector,” he said.

“Commercial vehicle owners have paid huge insurance premium since last year to insurance companies. However all the money is wasted as the year has passed and we haven’t run at all. Similarly, there are plethora of problems being confronted by the transport sector to which nobody is paying any heed,” he said, adding that they have also shot an SOS letter to Lieutenant Governor apprizing him of their plight.

Meanwhile, in view of the continued lockdown, many drivers and cleaners are living a miserable life. “I have exhausted all my savings. If there is no work coming forth immediately, my family will have to go to bed without food,” said Ajaz Ahmad, a driver who operated vehicle of a transporter.

The position of the auto rickshaw drivers, tourist taxi operators, etc. is no better. “All segments of transport sector are badly hit yet there is no support from the government,” rued a driver.