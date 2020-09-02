15 deaths, 641 new cases in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 641 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus, raising the tally to 38,864 while the death toll from the disease rose to 732 with 15 fatalities in the past 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday.

Among the new COVID-19 cases, 274 were from the Jammu region, while 367 from Kashmir.

Jammu district reported a maximum of 167 new cases, followed by 131 in Srinagar district, the officials said.

There are 8,053 active COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory, while 30,079 patients have recovered from the infection so far, they said.

Fifteen people infected with the coronavirus died in Jammu and Kashmir in the past 24 hours till 5 pm on Wednesday, the officials said. They said while five of these fatalities took place in Jammu, 10 were reported from the Kashmir.