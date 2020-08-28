4 militants killed in Shopian encounter

A policeman turned militant was among four militants killed in a gunfight with security forces in Killora village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday, police said.

Police said one militant was captured alive from the gunfight site.

A police official said that in the late afternoon hours, police, army’s 44 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the orchards of Kiloora following information about the presence of militants.

“As the forces moved towards a suspected spot, the hiding militants opened fire. The fire was retaliated triggering an encounter,” he said.

The police official said the exchange of fire continued for some time after which guns fell silent.

“Two dead bodies were retrieved,” he said.

The police official said searches continued and later two more militants who tried to escape deep into orchards were also gunned down.

“One of the militants, Suhaib Ahmad of Charsoo, Awantipora, was captured alive,” he said.

The slain militants were affiliated to Al Badr militant outfit.

They were identified as policeman-turned-militant Shakoor Parray alias Abu Qasim Aksari of Kundlan village of Shopian, divisional commander of the outfit active in the ranks since July 8 this year, Suhail Ahmad Bhat alias Liyaqat Bhai of Muradpora village, Shakir ul Jabar Sofi alias Usman Sani of Noorpora, Tral, and Zubair Nengroo of Aloora Shopian.

The other three had joined the ranks on July 16 and August 9 this year.

The bodies of the militants were taken by police to PCR Srinagar to be buried in Northern Kashmir.

Of late, police have been denying the bodies of the militants to their families as their funerals attracted large crowds.