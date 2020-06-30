5 deaths take J&K's COVID19 toll to 101

With five deaths on Tuesday, COVID19 mortality in J&K reached 101, elderly with comorbidities being the most among these.

Kashmir division accounts for 89 deaths attributed to COVID19, while 12 deaths have taken place in Jammu division. Among districts, Srinagar has been the worst hit, recording 24 deaths. In Kashmir division, Ganderbal district has no COVID19 mortality while three districts, other than Srinagar, have more than 10 deaths.

No deaths have been recorded in Samba, Ramban, Kishtwar and Reasi districts in Jammu division. 7 deaths have taken place in Jammu district.

As per information bulletin issued by J&K Government, five people died of COVID19 today. Four of these died in Kashmir division.

The first death of the day took place at SKIMS Medical College Hospital Bemina. The deceased was a 52 year old man from Devan Bagh Baramulla. The patient had been admitted to the hospital on 27 June, Dr Shifa Deva, medical superintendent SKIMS MC said. She said the patient was unable to maintain oxygen saturation due to COVID19 pneumonia. “He died at 9: 30 am today,” Dr Deva said.

A 24 year old male from Shopian died at CD Hospital. The deceased had suffered a head trauma in a road accident, Dr Saleem Tak, medical superintendent CD Hospital said, adding that he was shifted in the evening of 29 June from SMHS Hospital, where he was initially admitted. “His sample, taken routinely for all patients in ICU, tested positive yesterday,” DR Tak said. The patient, he said, died Tuesday afternoon.

A 55 year old woman from Srinagar also passed away at CD Hospital today. Dr Tak said the patient was on a ventilator and had underlying ailments of hypertension and diabetes. “She had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and had recent travel history,” he said.

Another Srinagar resident who had been admitted to SMHS Hospital on 29 June died today. The patient tested positive after his death, Dr Nazir Chaudhary, medical superintendent SMHS Hospital said. He said the deceased had bilateral pneumonia. “He had hypertension and diabetes as well,” he said.

One death was recorded today in Jammu division. The deceased was an elderly female from Kathua and died at GMC Jammu. The deceased was suffering from COPD, a health official said.