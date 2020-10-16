6 youth arrested for allegedly helping militants

Police today said they have arrested six persons for allegedly helping the militants involved in attacks on security forces in central Kashmir.

The arrested youth are Waseem Ahmad Ganaie of Chattergam Chadoora

Budgam, Faisal Mushtaq Ganie of Aribagh Nowgam Srinagar, Shakir Ahmad Dar of Marval Kakapora Pulwama, Suhail Shabir Ganaie of Ganaie Mohallah Chattergam Chadoora Budgam, Umar Nisar of Iqbal Colony Wanbal Shankerpora and Sahil Nisar of Aribagh Nowgam Srinagar.

Terming the arrests a big success, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said, “Special teams were constituted and around a dozen suspected persons were rounded up,” IGP told reporters. “The teams were successful in getting leads and apprehending six among them who were involved.”

Pic: Aman Farooq/GK

The Kashmir police chief said that those arrested had provided shelter, transportation and also conducted recce of the security forces deployments where the attacks were carried out by militants.

Kumar, flanked by DIG central Kashmir Amit Kumar and SSP Srinagar Dr Haseeb Mughal, said that raids were carried out in Chadoora Budgam and Nowgam area of Srinagar city. “The suspects were subjected to sustained questioning and during questioning they confessed about their involvement,” he said. “Location of the house was obtained through human intelligence where the militants involved in these attacks were hiding at Barzulla.”

“The arrests are the efforts we are making for maintaining peace,” the IGP said.