Army Major dies mysteriously in Kupwara

An Army Major died under mysterious circumstances in a forward post in Teethwal, Tanghdar sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday morning, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kupwara, Shriram Ambarkar, said, “Initial reports suggest that 29-year old officer reportedly committed suicide while on duty at Jogi Post in Teethwal area of Tanghdar sector.” Station House Officer (SHO) Tanghdar, Mudasir Ahmad, identified the deceased as Major Faidullah of 6 JAK Rifles, resident of Jaipur Rajasthan.

