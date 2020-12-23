Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: December 24, 2020, 12:10 AM

'Counting kept in abeyance on 2 seats over citizenship issue of contestants'

Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: December 24, 2020, 12:10 AM
Vote counting process in Jammu. [Image for representational purpose only] Photo: Mir Imran/ GK
[Image for representational purpose only] Photo: Mir Imran/ GK

Jammu and Kashmir State Election Commissioner K K Sharma on Wednesday said the counting of votes in two DDC constituencies has been kept in abeyance to clear doubts over the citizenship of two of the contesting candidates from north Kashmir’s Bandipora and Kupwara districts.

“The counting of votes was deferred in Drugmulla constituency (Kupwara district) and Hajin-A (Bandipora) in view of a question that has arisen on eligibility of one each contesting candidates from the two seats,” Sharma told reporters here.

Trending News
Representational Image

20-year-old scooty rider dies in Ganderbal road accident

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah addressing a press conference at his Gupkar residence in Srinagar on Saturday. Aman Farooq/GK

PAGD candidates threatened, coerced to join Apni party, alleges Omar Abdullah

File Photo

PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat scheme to extend health insurance coverage to all J&K residents

File Photo [Image for representational purpose only] Aman Farooq/GK

Kashmir shivers in frigid 'Chillai-Kalan'

Two persons hailing from Pakistan-administered Kashmir, who are married to former militants, are among the contestants from the Dragmulla and Hajin-A constituencies.

“A final decision in this regard shall be taken after taking all aspects into consideration,” the SEC said.

He said any person who is contesting the elections has to be a citizen of the country.

Latest News
Representational Image

20-year-old scooty rider dies in Ganderbal road accident

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah addressing a press conference at his Gupkar residence in Srinagar on Saturday. Aman Farooq/GK

PAGD candidates threatened, coerced to join Apni party, alleges Omar Abdullah

The cyclothon was organised by the varsity’s Directorate of Physical Education and Sports (DoPES)

Kashmir University VC flags off 'Fit India Cyclothon'

File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

DDC polls have written new chapter in Jammu and Kashmir: PM Modi

“The Election Commission acted after a complaint was received and the names of both these candidates were accordingly removed from the electoral rolls because of this doubt… The question about their citizenship is there and so we will be hearing from them and will take a decision accordingly,” Sharma said.

In response to a question, he said the counting in the two constituencies has not started and the ballot boxes still remain sealed.

“India is a democracy and has a tradition for people coming into the country from abroad. PaK is different so we have taken a very considerate decision otherwise there were other options available like stopping of elections or countermanding the polling,” he said, adding, “We are studying the matter and will act according to the law of the land. I think we have made a good decision”.

Related News