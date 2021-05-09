COVID19: 54 deaths, 5190 new cases in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir has reported 5190 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and 54 fatalities attributed to the viral respiratory illness in the last 24 hours. It is the second time this week that the daily spike of positive cases has gone above 5000.

Since May 1, J&K has recorded 444 deaths attributed to Covid.

As per the details shared by the health department, out of 54 deaths reported, 32 patients succumbed in Jammu division and 22 in Kashmir division, taking the total tally of fatalities in J&K to 2726.

Out of 54 deaths, 16 died in GMC Jammu, 4 in GMC Rajouri, 1 in GMC Kathua, 01 in CD Hospital Jammu, 1 in DH Udhampur, 01 in MH Jammu, 1 in EMC Amritsar, 1 in SMVDNH Katra, 4 in home/brought dead, 8 in SKIMS Soura, 6 in SMHS Srinagar, 1 in CD Hospital Srinagar, 1 in DH Bandipora, 1 in DH Ganderbal, 1 in GMC Anantnag, 3 in CHC Kupwara and 1 in GMC Baramulla.

Among the deceased in Kashmir division include a 80-year-old man from Ali Jan Road Soura, a 60-year-old man from Sangeen Darwaza Hawal, an 83-year-old woman from Rajbagh, a 75-year-old man from Bemina, an 80-year-old woman from Hyderpora Srinagar.

An 80-year-old man from Gulab Bagh Srinagar, an 80-year-old woman from Malshaibagh Ganderbal, a 50-year-old CRPF trooper, a 46-year-old man from Rajbagh, a 58-year-old woman from New Theed Harwan also succumbed to the illness.

Apart from deaths, J&K reported its second highest daily spike of 5190 Covid positive cases on Sunday, of which majority number of persons tested positive from Kashmir division. Kashmir reported 3420 Covid cases while Jammu division reported 1799 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of cases to 216932.

Srinagar continues to top the list of districts reporting the highest number of daily positive cases. On Sunday, Srinagar reported 920 Covid positive cases. The district has been declared as a red zone by the J&K administration and is under lockdown.

Baramulla, Budgam, Anantnag districts too have shown a sharp spike in Covid positive cases. Baramulla reported 454 cases, Budgam 508, Pulwama 158, Kupwara 277, Anantnag 415, Bandipora 85, Ganderbal 135, Kulgam 281, Shopian 187, Jammu 658, Udhampur 179, Rajouri 211, Doda 30, Kathua 252, Samba 138, Kishtwar 32, Poonch 74, Ramban 70 and Reasi 126.

With a spike in Covid cases, the active positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir are inching closer to 50,000 mark. Currently J&K has 49248 active cases – 31986 in Kashmir and 17262 in Jammu division.

The spurt in active cases has pushed J&K’s beleaguered healthcare infrastructure. As on Sunday, 3009 patients are admitted in different hospitals, 2578 are on oxygen support and 112 are on ventilator support.

Moreover, 2423 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 624 from Jammu Division and 1799 from Kashmir Division.