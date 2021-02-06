Cross-LoC shelling in Machil sector

After a lull of one month, armies of India and Pakistan on Saturday exchanged gunfire along the Line of Control in Machil sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

A senior official said that armies exchanged gunfire in Ring Bala and Ring Payeen areas this morning, however no loss of life has been reported so far. A defence official said that on Saturday early morning, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Machil sector.

“Befitting response is being given,” he said.