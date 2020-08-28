DGP chairs police officers meet

Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh today chaired a meeting of senior police officers here to take a review of the proposed Citizen Centric Mobile App.

The meeting, which was held at police headquarters here, was informed that the proposed Citizen Centric Mobile App will act as an interface between the citizens and the police department.

Through this App, the citizens will be able to avail police services like registration of complaints, verification of tenants and domestic help, police permission wherever required, reporting incidents of crime and traffic violation, a police handout said.

The App has also provisions for online payment of challans, senior citizens registration and tracking system, highway status update, FIR view and download, missing persons’ information, absconders’ information.

It will also help citizens to get information on vehicle theft and recovery, goods lost, women related security services and alerts.

Speaking on this occasion, DGP Dilbag Singh expressed his satisfaction over the features being provided in the App and also desired for inclusion of some more features.

He also impressed upon the concerned supervisory officers of CCTNS to make this system robust and ensure synchronization of the App with CCTNS.

He assured all help and assistance from the PHQ to the IGP Crime who is the Nodal Officer of CCTNS for the UT.

During the course of discussion, IGP Crime MK Sinha briefed the DGP and other officers regarding the functioning and features available in the proposed App for the citizens.

The officers discussed the features of the App and gave their feedback.

The IGP Crime assured the officers that their suggestions and recommendations will be incorporated in the App.

The meeting among others was attended by S. J. M. Gillani ADGP (Coord.) PHQ, A.G. Mir, ADGP (Hqrs.) PHQ, T. Namgyal IGP (Traffic) J&K, M. K. Sinha, IGP (Crime) J&K, Garib Dass, IGP (Hqrs.) PHQ, Shri Alok Kumar, IGP (CIV) PHQ and Rayees Mohammad Bhat, AIG (P&T) PHQ.