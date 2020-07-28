'For want of ventilator', woman dies in MCCH Anantnag

A newly turned mother died in the Maternity and Childcare Hospital (MCCH) in Anantnag, allegedly due to absence of ventilator support.

Rozy Jaan, 27, wife of Showkat Ahmed of Beigh-Bagh Bijbehara was admitted in the hospital on July 25. The woman delivered a baby the next day after undergoing LSCS.

Her condition deteriorated, she felt breathlessness and needed ventilator support, sources said.

“There was none available in the hospital and hence the doctors decided to refer her to LD hospital Srinagar,” sources said.

As she was bought down on a stretcher, the

attendants created ruckus blaming the hospital staff for her deteriorating condition, sources said.

The woman could not be shifted and hence died in the hospital premises inside the critical care ambulance only, sources said.

The family alleged medical negligence and blamed the doctors for her death. They held protests inside the hospital alleging that the woman was left unattended till her condition worsened.

“She developed complication yesterday only, but neither the paramedics nor the doctors paid heed to our pleas and instead told us she was alright,” the family said.

The protesting attendants vandalized the hospital, damaged the critical care ambulance and even ruthlessly thrashed a doctor and a paramedic, sources said.

This prompted the police to intervene who after taking cognizance registered a case in this regard.

A medic, however, said the woman was stabilized but had to be referred for want of ventilator.

“In the morning the patient all of a sudden collapsed and the reason could be anything – drug allergy or embolism or coagulation abnormality. She was immediately administered glucose and was given press support and incubator,” he said.

The doctor said that the patient gets paralyzed in this situation but she was successfully resuscitated. “Shifting her to SMHS or LD was necessary for ventilator support as we don’t have any ventilator available in the hospital. A doctor was also accompanying her to Srinagar,” he said.

The medic alleged that the attendants forcibly took away the patient and damaged the support system.

Medical Superintendent (MS) of the hospital Dr Mir Ji Andrabi rejected the allegations of negligence. “She died in the ambulance while being shifted after the attendants created ruckus,” he said.

The MS said that a committee has been formed to probe into the death. “If at all there would be any laxity on part of doctors, action will be taken.”

The MS said the committee has already submitted a preliminary report to deputy commissioner and principal GMC Anantnag.

The MCCH, an associated hospital of GMC Anantnag, had been in news after death of three pregnant women soon after the outbreak of a pandemic.