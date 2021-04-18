Front Page, GK Top News, Today's Paper
Washington,
UPDATED: April 19, 2021, 3:43 AM

Global caseload tops 140.6mn

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 140.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University. In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 140,433,831 and 3,008,043, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 31,627,701 and 566,893, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 14,526,609 cases.

The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (13,900,091), France (5,321,176), Russia (4,640,537), the UK (4,401,176), Turkey (4,212,645), Italy (3,857,443), Spain (3,407,283), Germany (3,139,683), Argentina (2,677,747), Poland (2,675,874), Colombia (2,636,076), Mexico (2,299,939) and Iran (2,215,445), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 371,678 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are Mexico (211,693), India (175,649), the UK (127,508), Italy (116,676), Russia (103,451), France (100,563), Germany (79,910), Spain (76,981), Colombia (67,931), Iran (66,327), Poland (61,825), Argentina (59,164), Peru (56,454) and South Africa (53,711).

