IMD predicts widespread snowfall from today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted moderate to heavy snowfall in both plains and upper reaches of J&K and Ladakh from Friday evening, even as the local Meteorological department has already warned that inclement weather could affect both air traffic and surface transport.

A weather advisory issued by the IMD has said that an active Western Disturbance, which brings change in weather, “is most likely to hit J&K and Ladakh from Friday evening till Sunday late night”.

“Scattered to fairly widespread precipitation very likely over J&K. Isolated heavy snowfall also very likely over J&K and Ladakh between November 14 and 15,” IMD forecast issued on Thursday evening said.

As per an earlier advisory by the local MeT department, light snow or rainfall would commence at a few places of Kashmir on Friday night. “Thereafter, there would be an increase in intensity and distribution with its peak during Saturday and Sunday and gradual decrease thereafter,” the MeT advisory said.

It said the main activity in the form of moderate to heavy rain or snowfall at isolated places is most likely during Saturday and Sunday.

“The system is likely to cause heavy rain/snow mainly in upper reaches of Kashmir including Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Baramulla, Bandipora (Gurez and Tulail Valley), Kupwara (Karnah sector), Shopian, Qazigund- Banihal axis, Pirpanjal Range of Jammu Division, Drass (Gumri and Minamarg) and Zanskar subdivision of Ladakh UT,” the advisory read.

The advisory said probable impact of the forthcoming inclement weather would be that it may “lead to temporary disruption of air and surface transport”.

“This would be mainly on Jammu- Srinagar National Highway, Srinagar-Leh National Highway, Mughal Road and other major roads,” the advisory read. The MeT department has issued a warning that there “could be landslides and shooting stones in vulnerable spots of Jammu-Srinagar and Srinagar-Leh National Highway”.

The MeT advisory also warned that inclement weather “may disrupt agricultural activities such as apple harvesting and orchard management”. MeT officials said the wet spell would lead to dip in day temperatures and slight increase in night temperatures. Meanwhile, summer capital Srinagar on Thursday recorded 16.6 degrees Celsius while ski-resort Gulmarg in North Kashmir recorded 10.6 degrees Celsius, MeT data said.