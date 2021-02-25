J&K parties welcome ceasefire

Various political parties in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday welcomed the joint statement issued by the Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan saying it was a step in the right direction.

Reacting to the talks held by DGMOs of the two neighbouring countries and the announcement for immediate ceasefire on the Line of Control and International Border, National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah in a statement said the “measure will go a long way towards sustainable peace between the two neighbouring countries.”

“The agreement will go a long way in ushering long lasting peace along LoC and IB,” Dr Abdullah said. “NC has always been a strong votary of Indo-Pak peace. It is the people of Jammu and Kashmir that have been facing the brunt of escalating tensions alongside the borders. I hope the agreement is followed in letter and spirit. The development, I sincerely believe, will allow people living along LoC, IB to go about their normal lives with minimal disruption and risk,” Dr Abdullah said.

The former Chief Minister stated that the “profound negative impact of the animosity between the two neighbouring countries was faced by the people who lived alongside the border on LOC, International Border”. “The agreement, I believe if followed by the book, will help advance the collaboration between the two neighboring countries. I have all along been saying that spilling of blood on either side of the borders is unjustifiable in today’s emancipated world. The cessation of hatred between the two countries will help both the countries concentrate more on their respective population’s wellbeing. I hope the development doesn’t go down as short lived flutter but increases the possibility of some forward advancement towards the resolution of all impending issues lingering between the two neighbouring nations,” Dr Abdullah said. “I hope the respective sides will further use dialogue to resolve any unforeseen situation, and misunderstanding. I on behalf of my party welcome the move with a view that it augurs well for increased prospects of peace and prosperity in the entire region in particular Jammu and Kashmir,” Dr Abdullah said.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter and welcomed the ceasefire. “A big & welcome development that India & Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire along the LoC. Dialogue is the only way forward if both countries want to stop the unending cycle of violence & bloodshed across the borders and J&K,” Mehbooba wrote.

J&K Congress chief GA Mir while welcoming the ceasefire announcement said his party has always favoured “any initiatives aimed at restoration of peace on the borders and LOC and ensuring safety of our residents and jawans in Jammu and Kashmir.” However, Mir questioned the PM Modi-led government for “its flip flop policy” saying “talks and cross border firing cannot go hand in hand.”

People’s Conference chairman Sajad Lone took to Twitter and while expressing cautious optimism over the DGMO agreement. “India and Pakistan can play friends and enemies whenever they want. Wish we Kashmiris learn our lessons. And we won’t learn. Never have. Never will,” Lone wrote on Twitter.

J&K CPI (M) has also welcomed the ceasefire agreement.