J&K's 50% deaths recorded in Srinagar, Baramulla

As the number of COVID19 positive cases has breached the 18000 mark and 321 people have succumbed in J&K, districts Srinagar and Baramulla have recorded 49 percent of total deaths in J&K.

According to government figures, in Jammu and Kashmir till Monday evening, 321 people have lost their battle against COVID virus. Out of the total fatalities, two districts of Srinagar and Baramulla contributed 49 percent of the casualties. The number of COVID positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir is 18,390.

Srinagar district is leading in the number of deaths due to COVID. The number of persons who died in the capital city is 94 and Baramulla has recorded 63 deaths so far. The situation in Srinagar according to health experts is turning worse with each passing day.

Srinagar has witnessed 3163 COVID positive cases in 26 days of this month, as on July 1 the number of positive cases were 971. Srinagar district currently has a recovering rate of 40 percent.

Baramulla district has 1784 positive cases, of which 1168 have recovered. According to health experts, in the last few weeks the cases in areas having public dealing witnessed significant increase. “Last week Srinagar Municipal Corporation’s headquarter was shut for a few days after some of the employees tested corona positive. Similarly cases were detected in J&K Bank headquarter and a bank employee died due to this deadly infection. Point here is that people having public dealing are more prone to catching this virus if they don’t follow necessary guidelines,” said a senior health department official. Dr Salim Khan, the nodal officer for COVID19 at GMC Srinagar said, “Unfortunately people taking this situation lightly end up in hospital. There is no place for complacency.”

Critical care expert, Dr. Showkat Shah, opined, “The situation is going from bad to worse. Government must impose strict restrictions as it could help the administration in borrowing time to tackle the situation.”