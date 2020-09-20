J&K's COVID19 casualties cross 1000 mark

The Covid19 death toll in J&K crossed 1000 mark today and reached 1014 with 18 fresh casualties. A significant number of deaths have taken place in the low-risk group – healthy, young individuals. Out of the 774 deaths reported from Kashmir division, 191 have been 55 years old or less, data maintained by J&K Health and Medical Education department revealed. The data reveals that over 24 percent of casualties have been in the group considered ‘low-risk’. A health official said that although the age group of 60 years and above is considered the high-risk group vis-à-vis complications and death due to COVID19, the younger age group has suffered significant casualty of respiratory viral infection.

The data further reveals that 492 of the victims (63.5 percent) in Kashmir division had reported co-morbidity, mostly diabetes and hypertension. However, a very high number of those who succumbed to viral infection – 36.5 percent had no underlying disease other than COVID19 infection.

With 63990 cases and 1014 casualties, the case fatality rate in J&K is 1.5 percent, less than 1.8 fatality rate at all-India level, as stated by the union health ministry recently.

Today, out of the 18 casualties, 9 were from Kashmir. Two of these were from Baramulla district – a 66 year old male from Magam Baramulla and a 60 year old female from Boniyar Baramulla, both admitted at SMHS Hospital.

A 75 year old female from Parnewa Budgam and a 65 year old male from Sumbal Bandipora admitted at SMHS Hospital also lost lives today.

Anantnag recorded three casualties today, its death toll reaching 58. A 56 year old male from Qazi Bagh Anantnag and a 60 year old female from Verinag Anantnag lost life at SKIMS Soura today while a 60 year old male from Anchidora Anantnag died at Chest Diseases Hospital.

Srinagar’s death toll increased by 2 today and reached 266. A 68 year old male from Buchpora Srinagar passed away at SKIMS Soura while another Srinagar resident, a 75 year old female from Habba Kadal passed away at SMHS Hospital.

Today 9 deaths were reported from Jammu region – 2 in district Jammu, 1 in Rajouri, 1 in Udhampur, 1 in Kathua, 1 in Doda and 2 in Kishtwar.

A total of 232 people have lost life to COVID19 in Jammu region till date as per official bulletin on COVID19.