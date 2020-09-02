LoC shelling creates panic in Gurez village

Fear gripped Tarbal village in Gurez sector Tuesday after Pakistan and Indian armies exchanged heavy fire along LoC in Bagtore.

Local sources said that in the shelling which began at around 7 pm on Tuesday continued intermediately for few hours creating panic in the village.

In the shelling, according to the official information, at least 10 residential houses were hit by splinters while as a ration depot and a school also received minor damage due to splinters.

On Tuesday, an official said Pakistan targeted two forward army posts (Newpost and Panth Post) near Tarabal in Bagtore along LoC with light machine guns, which was effectively retaliated.

The shelling, according to the local sources created panic among the villagers of Tarbal along LoC after splinter shells hit multiple houses penetrating the rooftops.

On Wednesday, SDM Gurez along with the team visited the spot, an official said and accessed the damage caused due to shelling.

The official said at least rooftops of 8-10 houses were damaged after getting hit by splinter shells while as a local ration depot and a high school building had also received minor damage.

Officials said that no fresh exchange between the two armies was witnessed from Tuesday night.