Non-local duo arrested with pistol

The security forces last night arrested two non-locals with a pistol near Jawahar Tunnel area of Qazigund in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district last night.

A police official said the duo was arrested in a joint operation by police, army and CRPF. “Acting on a tip off, security forces intercepted a Santro car (JK04-9750) near Jawahar Tunnel. A pistol and 20 rounds were recovered from the persons on board. The two were identified as Muhammad Danish son of Shamshad Ahmad of Taipura village, Raja ka Tajpur, Bijnoor, Uttar Pradesh; and Nawshad son of Muhammad Yunus of Shahabpura, Ratansing Kirtarpur, Bijnoor UP,” the official said.

“The vehicle has also been seized and further questioning of apprehended persons is going on,” the official said.