Transfers ordered in police department

UPDATED: May 16, 2020, 12:40 AM

Home Department today ordered transfers and postings in the police department and appointed the head for the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF).

As per the order, Superintendent of Police, South Jammu, Vinay Kumar, has been transferred and posted as SP Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), J&K, against an available vacancy.

Superintendent of Police, PC Jammu Sandeep Mehta has been transferred and posted as Commandant, IRP-11th Battalion;

Additional SP Traffic City Jammu, Amit Bhasin has been transferred and posted as SP Katra vice Kulbir Chand Handa;

Additional SP Fiesel Qureshi has been transferred and posted as Assistant Director, SKPA, Udhampur;

Additional SP CID (CI) Jammu, Naresh Singh has been transferred and posted as SP, PC, Jammu, vice Sandeep Mehta;

Additional SP Kishtwar Aijaz Ahmed Zargar has been transferred and posted as Additional SP Samba vice Fiesel Qurashi;

Additional SP Poonch Farooq Qesar Malik has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant, IR-7th Battalion;

Deputy Commandant IR-15th Battalion, Khalid Amin has been transferred and posted as Additional SP Poonch vice Farooq Qesor Malik;

Additional SP PC Anantnag, Mubbasher has been transferred and posted as Additional SP, Security, Kashmir;

SP SSG Mushim Ahmed has been transferred and posted as Additional SP Kishtwar vice Aijaz Ahmed Zargar;

Additional SP PC Kupwara, Parvaiz Ahmed Dar has been transferred and posted as Additional SP PC Anantnag vice Mubbasher Hussain;

Deputy Commandant, JKAP-5th Battalion, Deepak Dinga has been transferred and posted as SP South vice Vinay Kumar;

Deputy Commandant IR-11th Battalion Pardeep Singh has been transferred and posted as Additional SP Traffic City Jammu vice Amit Bhasin; and

SP Katra Kulbir Chand Handa has been transferred and posted as Additional SP CID (CI), Jammu, vice Naresh Singh.

8 DySPs transferred in J&K

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police Headquarters today ordered transfer and posting of eight DySPs including two shifted to Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) in the Union Territory.

As per the order issued by the Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh, DySP PC Hajin Bandipora, Mubashir Rasool has been transferred and posted as Anti-Narcotic Task Force;

SDPO Uri Mehraj-ud-Din Raina has been transferred and posted as DySP PC Hajin in Bandipora;

DySP CIV PHQ Junaid Wali has been transferred and posted as SDPO Uri;

DySP PC Surankote Javaid Iqbal Tabassam has been transferred and posted as DySP Traffic Doda/Kishtwar;

DySP Traffic Doda/Kishtwar Pankaj Sodan has been transferred and posted as DySP PC Surankote;

DySP PC Wadoora Sunil Singh has been transferred and posted as DySP PC Awantipora;

DySP (Special Duties) CHQ Arun Jamwal has been transferred and posted as Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF); and

DySP IR-7th Battalion, Dev Raj has been transferred and posted as DySP Security Jammu.