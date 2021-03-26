Govt sets daily target of 2500 COVID-19 tests in Jammu

The Jammu administration Friday fixed the daily target of 2500 COVID-19 tests including 1000 RT-PCR tests and laid emphasis on aggressive and intensive testing at the Jammu Railway Station and Jammu Airport.

An official spokesman in a statement issued said that Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jammu Anshul Garg convened a meeting to review the arrangements and initiatives of additional strategies to contain the spread of COVID-19.

At the outset, he sought the feedback from officers deputed at the railway station and the airport and other sites regarding the steps being taken by them in testing and management of coronavirus.

The concerned officers apprised the DC that eight booths were established for the RAT and RT-PCR tests at the Jammu Railway Station and Jammu Airport.

It was also informed that there are six fixed sites established as urban health centers, four mobile teams and 13 other teams fixed at particular areas in the Jammu district.

Expressing concern over the rising cases of COVID-19 in the district, the DC emphasised upon the need to focus on more testing, contact tracing, containment and treatment.

The DC also fixed a target of daily 2500 tests including 1000 RT-PCR and 1500 RAT for the entire district with special emphasis on probable hotspots to be identified and revised on a weekly basis.