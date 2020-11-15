Holidays slow down Rapid Antigen Tests

The two consecutive public holidays brought about a drop in the number of Rapid Antigen Tests being carried out across J&K, resulting in a dip in the number of fresh cases while nine persons died after losing their battle with SARS-CoV2 and 460 reported positive on Sunday.

On Sunday, the results of 17,678 tests were reported in J&K the government said.

As per the official data, on Saturday, which was a public holiday, 7134 RAT were carried out in Kashmir division.

The number was a drop from nearly 10,000 tests carried out in the division per day on average.

There was a slight drop in the number of samples tested with RT-PCR here.

OSD to Directorate of Health Kashmir for COVID19, Dr Qazi Haroon said there was a drop in the number of RATs carried out on Sunday as well.

“The weather as well as the day being a holiday resulted in a lesser number of people coming forward for testing,” he said. Dr Haroon said RAT was carried out across districts and at Srinagar airport too. He said till date 7.96 lakh samples had been tested with RAT in Kashmir division.

Of these, he said, 31,370 samples had tested positive. The positive percentage of samples tested on RAT was 3.9.

Similarly, he said, 4,62,296 samples had been tested on RT-PCR in Kashmir division.

Upto Sunday, 61,899 people in Kashmir division have been confirmed to be infected with SARS-CoV2.

Among those who had tested positive recently, nine lost their lives, five of them from Srinagar district. The deceased include two women from Lal Bazaar area of Srinagar.

One of them was 55-years-old with no underlying ailment as per hospital records at SKIMS Soura, where she was admitted on November 3 with bilateral pneumonia. The second was a 70-year-old admitted at Chest Diseases Hospital four days ago with pneumonia. She was hypertensive and diabetic, a doctor at the hospital said.

Two patients admitted at SKIMS Medical College Hospital also succumbed to the viral infection today.

These were a 61-year-old man from Shalimar and a 70-year-old woman from Bemina.

A 58-year-old man of Raj Bagh, Srinagar admitted at SMHS Hospital passed away on Saturday night, a health official said. He said the patient was not suffering from any other ailment other than pneumonia in both his lungs.

No death was reported from any other district in Kashmir division.

The government said that in Jammu four persons lost lives due to COVID19.

The fatality caused by the pandemic reached 1589 today – 1054 in Kashmir division and 535 in Jammu division.

Currently, 5688 people are recovering from the infection across J&K. The official data said 658 of these were admitted in hospitals while the rest were under home isolation.