No signal of concern on use of Covishield: Government

Amid reports of possible side-effects of Oxford-AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine and its suspension in some European countries, the government on Wednesday said there is “no signal of concern” regarding its use in the country as of now.

Asked about the suspension of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in some European countries, Dr VK Paul, NITI Aayog member (Health) told a weekly press conference here that it has only been done as a precautionary measure. Concerns about AstraZeneca’s vaccine relationship with thrombotic events in people who received the vaccine have come to light and as a result, about 10 European countries have paused their AstraZeneca vaccination programme, he said. “The European medical agency says it is a precautionary measure and there is no data to believe, as of now, the causal relationship between the vaccine and the adverse events. The assessment is still being done,” Paul added. “We are mindful of the fact to address this concern, based on the emerging situation. As of today, there is no concern at all with regard to Covishield,” Paul said.