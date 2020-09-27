Is Anybody Listening? | SBM employees demand regularisation of services

Saakshar Bharat Mission (adult skill development programme) was launched by the Prime Minister in 2009 following which applications were invited for the recruitment of preraks, block coordinators, district coordinators purely based on merit at Panchayat, Bsc levels, block levels and district levels. The employees who were appointed have been performing their duties with dedication and devotion in respective schools from past 6 to 7 years under the supervision of concerned DIET principals, zonal education officers and headmasters. The main objective of the scheme is to provide basic and continued education with the special focus on female folk. The motive of the said scheme is to make our country and state a literate society as illiteracy continues to be a big concern. In addition our own legitimate duty and our services have been utilised for various purposes such as academic support in schools, booth level officers, CAPD, NAFSA and election duty. After completion of 6 years service by getting various extensions from MHRD, J&K government started a process to frame a job policy in favour of SBM employees for which communications were sent to several quarters and directors of both divisions and joint director SBM were requested to submit necessary inputs for further appropriate action. All chief education officers have furnished their reports to the concerned directors and both the directors also have submitted same files in the office of Secretary School Education but the file is lying in the planning department of school education since long. It is evident that Saakshar Bharat Mission has not been granted further extension from 31-03-2018. It has put a question mark in our careers.We are waiting to get absorbed in the education department from the past 2-3years. We request the commissioner secretary school education to intervene and save the future of 5500 highly qualified youth.

Riyaz-ul-haq Shah

Address grievance of post basic nursing students

We, the students of post basic nursing, had joined our course in the month of July 2019 and we are at home since August, 2019 without completing the syllabus. Now the university has issued our examination forms according to which we are supposed to appear in offline examination despite the fact that INC (Indian Nursing Council) has issued guidelines regarding the promotion of 1st year students on the basis of internal assesment and all the colleges outside j&k followed INC guidelines and promoted their students keeping in view the current situation. Majority of the girls in our batch are from Ladakh, Baderwah, Kokernag, and Kulgam, but nobody is willing to provide them accommodation. So howcome it’s possible for us to appear in offline mode of examination. So, we request the authorities to look into the matter.

Students

NIT students demand relaxation in fee

We, the students of MSc Physics/ Chemistry, NIT, Srinagar, want to bring into the notice of concerned authorities that our course fee has been increased more than five times from 10,000 per semester to 50,000 per semester. Amid economic crisis, we cannot afford to pay such a high fee. We request the authorities to address our grievance at the earliest.

Students

IUST students demand online exams

We, the students of IUST, demand the authorities conduct online exams as the university has also been a quarantine centre. In view of the prevailing situation, it is not possible for students to appear for offline exams as many students come from far flung areas. So, we request the authorities to conduct online exams, keeping in view the interests of students.

Students

Handaniya colony residents demand proper drainage system

We, the residents of Hamdaniya colony, Bemina, Sec-4, are facing immense problems on account of lack of drainage proper drainage system in our area. During winters, we are unable to go out because the road in inundated. We request the concerned authorities to look into the matter.

Nazir Ahmad Khan

Resident

Construct road in Anderwan, Ganderbal

We, the residents and the staff members of the Govt BHS Anderwan, Ganderbal, request the authorities of the R&B department, Kashmir to construct the road from panchayat ghar to Govt BHS Anderwan so that it becomes motorable. Due to rough conditions of the half a kilometre stretch, most of the officials feel reluctant to serve in this school. For last many years whenever the officials were transferred to this school, using various influences they got themselves retained at their parent postings. With the result only those officials were forcibly posted here who belonged to district other than Ganderbal district. Upgrading of the schools to the secondary level in such areas can prove a blessing for the downtrodden population only when the road is good enough so that every teacher or other official posted here gets pleased and enjoys serving here instead of seeking lame excuses for retention at their parent postings.

Now, we humbly request the concerned authorities to construct the road from panchayat ghar to Govt BHS Anderwan Ganderbal so that our grievances are redressed at an earliest.

Rayees Ahmad Kumar

Teacher Govt BHS Anderwan Ganderbal

Gousia Colony residents demand macadamization of roads

We, the residents of Gousia colony, lane 3, Lalnagat, Chanapora, Srinagar, would like to bring to the notice of R&B Department that the PHE Department had laid underground water pipes on Lalnagar, Methan Road, Chanapora and Gousia colony lane 3, Lalnagar few weeks back but the road is now creating hurdles for pedestrains and vehicles. Ahead of winter season, we request the R&B Department to macadamize the whole stretch of Lalnagar, Methan Road and also Gousia colony lane 3.

Residents

Sheikh ul Alam, Kandwara residents appeal for macadamization of road

We, the residents, demand macadamization of Sheikh ul alam Kawdara, Srinagar road. The road is in shambles. We request the concerned authorities to look into the matter and initiate macadamizatiom of the road immediately.

Resident of Sheikh ul Alam road, Kawdara