The Home Department Tuesday deputed two Sub-Inspectors of J&K Police with National Investigation Agency (NIA).

As per the order, sanction was accorded to the deputation of Sub Inspector of J&K Police Sandeep Singh Katoch and Narinder Pal Singh to the NIA, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, for a period of three years.

They were deputed in terms of Article 52-C of J&K CSR on standard terms and conditions of deputation.