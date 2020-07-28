22 flights with 2,130 passengers arrive in J&K

On day 65 of resumption of domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 22 flights with 2,130 passengers on board Tuesday arrived at Jammu and Srinagar Airports.

A statement said 633 passengers aboard eight regular commercial flights arrived at Jammu airport while 14 domestic flights with 1,497 passengers on board landed at Srinagar airport today.

The statement said Jammu airport authorities have received 495 domestic flights with 37,036 passengers while Srinagar airport authorities have received 803 domestic flights with 1,03,387 passengers since May 25.

The statement said Jammu and Kashmir government has brought back about 3,476 passengers from various countries to the Union Territory through special evacuation flights in the wake of global pandemic.

After arrival, all the passengers were tested for the COVID-19 and transported to their destinations at both the airports amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols, the statement said.

It said the government has made elaborate arrangements for arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers, taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.