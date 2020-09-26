Advertise all vacant posts: Apni Party urges government

Apni Party on Saturday urged the government to advertise all vacant posts for recruitment in view of growing anger among youth due to increase in unemployment graph.

The demand was made during the joining of over a dozen youth at party office here which was facilitated by Sushil Panday (Vicky) under the leadership of Gourav Kapoor, said a statement.

Provincial President Manjit Singh and Ex-MLA Yawar Mir welcomed the youth belonging to different professional fields like doctors and engineers in the party fold.

Singh said the youth were the backbone of the country and their joining has strengthened the party. He said the government should fast track the recruitment of vacant posts in J&K in order to provide employment to educated unemployed youth.

Mir also raised issues of youth and demanded that the government should disclose the vacant posts in different departments.

“The youth are frustrated and there is dearth of employment opportunities because few selected posts were advertised,” said Mir.