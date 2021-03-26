App for mapping of Out of School Children launched

Samagra Shiksha, Department of School Education, Jammu and Kashmir, Friday e-launched the ‘Talaash’ app for mainstreaming of Out of School Children (OOSC).

The app was launched by Project Director Samagra Shiksha J&K, Arun Manhas.

The OOSC programme aims to enumerate and keep track of OOSC in a timely and quality manner through intensive data analysis and monitoring.

The digital application includes a web-based application for data collection and tracking of out-of-school children, mobile application for data collection and tracking of out-of-school children and a Dashboard for reporting purpose.

The application is meant for easy use on smartphones by teachers and others, conducting the mapping and surveys.

It would make data collection and entry one step, eliminating the need for manual compilation of data and for sending to the block or any other level for data entry.