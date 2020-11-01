Jammu, Today's Paper
COVID19: Govt evacuates 7,61,720 stranded JK residents

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has evacuated about 7,61,720 JK residents, stranded in other parts of the country due to COVID lockdown, via Lakhanpur  and through special trains and buses till date amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures.

As per the official data received in this regard, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has received 155 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs, so far, with about 1,40,292 passengers while about 6,21,428 persons from other states and UTs including 937 from abroad have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur till date.

