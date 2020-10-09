Day 137: J&K airports receive 32 domestic flights

On day 137 of resumption of routine domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 32 domestic flights with 3,915 passengers on board today arrived at Jammu and Srinagar Airports.

A total of 1647 passengers aboard 12 regular commercial flights arrived at the Jammu Airport while 20 domestic flights with about 2268 passengers aboard landed at Srinagar Airport today.

Pertinently, Jammu Airport Authorities have received a total of 1,241 domestic flights with 122,475 passengers while Srinagar Airport Authorities have received 2,026 domestic flights with 2, 75,556 passengers since 25th of May till date.

Till date the government has brought back about 3806 passengers from various countries to the Union Territory through special evacuation flights in the wake of global pandemic till date.