DGP sanctions financial assistance, medical relief for 33 SPOs

Continuing with its endeavour to provide financial aid to the SPOs at the time of need, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has sanctioned over Rs 9 lakh in favour of 33 SPOs vide PHQ’s order number 3576.

Under this order Rs 50000 each has been sanctioned in favour of nine SPOs, over Rs 41000 has been sanctioned in favour of one SPO, Rs 30000 has been sanctioned in favour of two SPOs and over Rs 29000 has been sanctioned in favour of one SPO. Rs 25000 each has been sanctioned in favour of three SPOs and 20 thousand each has been sanctioned in favour of seven SPOs. Similarly, Rupees 15 thousand each has been sanctioned in favour of seven SPOs and over Rupees 11 thousand has been sanctioned in favour of one SPO. Rupees 10 thousand has been sanctioned in favour of one SPO under this order. The financial assistance/medical relief has been sanctioned for these SPOs out of SPOs Contributory Fund/Police Pariwar fund to defray the expenses in connection with their self-treatment/ treatment of dependents.