Div Com Jammu discusses SOPs with religious heads

As the government has decided to open up the religious places in Jammu and Kashmir from August 16, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, today held a meeting with representatives of religious organisations to discuss Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Jammu, R K Srangal, besides the representatives and heads of religious organisations.

The Divisional Commissioner appreciated the religious heads for their cooperation in the containment of Covid-19 and said that they played a significant role by spreading awareness among people. He also appreciated the general public for the cooperation in fighting covid-19, an official handout said.

The Divisional Commissioner appraised the religious heads about the instructions, SOPs to be followed at places of the worship. He also shared the copy of SOP with the religious heads and urged them to follow all instructions.

The General instructions (SOP)s among others call for religious organisations to set up Covid-19 safety committees, which may consist of volunteers/sevadars/employees.

As per the SOPs, these committees shall be required to ensure adherence to the SOP. Persons above 60 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years are advised to stay home.

“All visitors are required to maintain a distance of 6 feet from each other, all visitors are to be allowed enter only if they are using face covers/masks, only asymptomatic persons would be allowed entry into the premises, washing hands, feet with soap and water before entering premises.