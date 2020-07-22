GM JKTDC Kashmir among 10 officials deputed to Ladakh UT

General Administration Department Wednesday ordered deputed 10 officers including two Junior Scale KAS officers to Ladakh Union Territory.

The Additional Secretary, GAD, Charandeep Singh, has issued an order deputing ten officials including General Manager, J&K TDC, Kashmir Nasir Mehmood Khan, Deputy Secretary, Jal Shakti Department, Manu Hansa, Union Secretary, Transport Department, Chand Singh, Under Secretary, Skill Development Department, Jaffar Hussain Sheikh, Under Secretary, J&K Service Selection Board, Naresh Kumar, Private Secretary to Chairman, Fee Structure Committee, School Education Department, Section officer, Higher Education Department, Mohammed Omran, Section Officer from Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department, Vijay Kumar, and Section officer, General Administration Department, Swami Raj from the J&K Secretariat (Subordinate Service)

The deputation of the officials will be for a period of two years or till final allocation is made in terms of section 89 (2) of J&K Re-Organization Act, 2019, whichever is earlier.

The lien and promotion prospects of the officers will remain with their respective parent departments during the period of deputation.