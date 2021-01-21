JU, GDC Kathua organise online workshop on media literacy

Career Counseling and Placement Cell of Government Degree College Kathua in collaboration with Department of Lifelong Learning, University of Jammu today organised a one day workshop on Media Literacy through digital mode.

The programme was held under the overall supervision of Dr. Kavita Suri, Director, DLL, University of Jammu and Prof. Asha Ram Sharma, Principal, GDC, Kathua.

The special Resource Person was Dr. Archna Kumari, Assistant Professor, Department of Mass Communication and New Media, Central University of Jammu. The programme was conducted under the Manodarpan initiative of MHRD, Government of India. This programme was one among a series of Programmes being conducted in different colleges of State under the able and dynamic leadership of Commissioner/Secretary Higher Education, Talat Parvez Rohella.

In his welcome address, Prof Asha Ram Sharma highlighted the importance and necessity of workshops for students. He emphasized that today’s workshop on “Media Literacy” shall help students to differentiate between information and misinformation and not falling prey to fake news and false propaganda.