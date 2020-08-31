Jammu, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: September 1, 2020, 1:16 AM

KP body slams Gupkar Declaration

Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: September 1, 2020, 1:16 AM
File Pic

An organisation of Kashmiri Pandits “India 4 Kashmir” on Monday slammed Gupkar Declaration and said the community was at the forefront of the fight to revoke Article 370.

The Declaration is a resolution issued after an all-party meeting on 4 August 2019 at Gupkar residence of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, a day before the Centre announced its decision to revoke J&K’s special status and split it into two Union territories.

Trending News
File Photo

India, Pakistan armies' exchange fire along LoC in Gurez

14 employees suspended, five district officers put on notice over absenteeism in Bandipora

File Pic

J&K reports 525 new COVID-19 cases, overall tally now 38223

A man's sample is being taken for COVID-19 testing. Mir Imran/GK

Except Bandipora, all districts of Kashmir again classified as red-zones 

The organisation also condemned and disowned support to the declaration by “certain fringe elements” of Kashmiri Pandit community. “Kashmiri Pandits have always been at the forefront of the fight for abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A,” it said.

The reaction comes after a delegation of Kashmiri Pandit entrepreneurs on August 27 called on Farooq Abdullah here and extended its support to Gupkar Declaration.

India 4 Kashmir has condemned and disowned support to the Gupkar Declaration by “certain fringe elements” of the Kashmiri Pandit community, the organisations spokesperson in Delhi Sakshi Mattoo said.

Latest News
File Photo

India, Pakistan armies' exchange fire along LoC in Gurez

14 employees suspended, five district officers put on notice over absenteeism in Bandipora

Government spokesman Rohit Kansal during a Media Briefing in Srinagar/GK

Domicile certificate only for applying for jobs: J-K admin

File Pic

J&K reports 525 new COVID-19 cases, overall tally now 38223

She also said a statement about the meeting reeks of “suspicion” as it does not mention a single name of the so-called delegation members that called on former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah.

The Centre on August 5 last year abrogated Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and divided it into Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Col Tej K Tikoo, President All India Kashmiri Samaj, in his statement denounced the Gupkar Declaration. He said “Kashmiri Pandits have always been at the forefront of the fight for abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A.

Related News