LAC deputation meets Dr Farooq, submits memorandum

National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah today shared the concern of the agitating lawyers over various issues including the functioning of courts in the wake of restrictions due to COVID-19, saying all their issues will be taken up for consideration of the concerned authorities.

“We hope and pray for the situation to ease with determined fight of humanity with pandemic”, Abdullah said while interacting with a deputation of Lawyers Action Committee Jammu, which called on him this evening and submitted a memorandum, listing various demands.

Provincial President Devender Singh Rana and State Secretary Rattan Lal Gupta were also present on the occasion.

The memorandum of demands, inter allia, included opening of courts for physical entry of lawyers and public, resumption of lawyers’ facilities in courts, opening of consumer courts, shifting back registration work from Revenue officers to Judicial officers, holding of election to the Bar Council of J&K.

The deputation said that no action is being taken on the issues confronting lawyers, as a result of which they have been agitating since October 15, 2020.