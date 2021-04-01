Lights, camera, action… in J&K Assembly

Almost three years after the Legislative Assembly of the erstwhile J&K State Thursday reverberated yet again in the winter capital, with the usual boisterous scenes of “lawmakers”.

The “Speaker”, in the chair, was asking them to “maintain dignity of the House”, amid uproar. “Mukhya Mantri Ji Bol Rahi Hain….Unhein Suniye…Kripya Sadan Ki Garima Banaye Rakhiye….(The chief minister is making a statement… listen to her…please maintain decorum of the House,” the Speaker was admonishing the lawmakers on the opposition benches.

The ‘unruly opposition’ was not ready to listen to the chair. Raising slogans, they were seeking resignation of the chief minister. As the pandemonium persisted with some action in the House, few opposition leaders were even marshalled out.

However, these lively action scenes and sounds, during the House proceedings, were interspersed with the unusual sounds of “Light, Camera, Action…”, “Take 1….”, “Cut”, and “Retake…”

Reason, it was not the usual budget session or winter session but a live sequence from the shooting locales of web-series ‘Maharani’, which began in the precincts of J&K Legislature in Jammu this morning. Around 100 local artists too participated to enliven the sequence.

The shoot began at around 9 am with renowned Hindi film actress Huma Qureshi playing the “Chief Minister” in the web-series.

Interestingly, the shoot locale was the actual Legislative Assembly of the erstwhile J&K state. But for the web-series, a sequence of Bihar Legislative Assembly was being recreated here.

For the purpose, the precincts of J&K Legislature remained abuzz with the activities of cast and crew of ‘Maharani’ throughout the day, till the shoot wound up at around 9:20 pm or so, sources said.

The Watch and Ward staff of the Assembly Secretariat and other officers deputed for ensuring smooth conduct of the shooting were on toes. And so was the entire security paraphernalia deployed for the purpose. Shooting in the Legislative complex will continue for two more days. After that the crew and cast are likely to shoot at the Government College for Women (GCW), Gandhi Nagar, GGM Science College, Circuit House and some other scenic locales of the Jammu city in the next two days.

Earlier, the legislature complex was refurbished to be used as a ‘realistic location’ for the shooting of web-series of renowned filmmaker Subhash Kapoor, being made for Sony Liv.

Prior to this, the Legislative Assembly Secretariat had also issued orders for its officers and officials detailing their duties for smooth conduct of shoot in LA precincts.

In this connection, the film-maker Subhash Kapoor, accompanied by actor Vineet Kumar, had also met the Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor Nitishwar Kumar here at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

Earlier, Jolly LLB fame Director Subhash Kapoor arrived here in Jammu for the shooting of his upcoming starring Huma Qureshi, Sohum Shah, Amit Sial and Vineet Kumar.