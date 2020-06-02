MD JPDCL reviews revenue realization, status of projects

Managing Director, Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL), Yasha Mudgal, Tuesday reviewed status of revenue realization, progress on centrally sponsored scheme projects, and other issues pertaining to Corporation, here at a meeting.

The meeting held threadbare discussion on revenue collections, resumption of work on projects and targets set for completion of languishing projects.

Modalities for expediting the works on ongoing centrally sponsored schemes aimed at strengthening transmission and distribution network were discussed in detail. Strengthening of transformer repair workshops and rationalization of power distribution to avoid overloading were other issues which were taken up for discussion.

Chief Engineer, JPDCL, Gurmeet Singh, briefed the meeting about division wise targets for revenue realization and inspections conducted. The meeting also reviewed sub-division wise revenue targets and realization for last year and current year.

The Managing Director exhorted upon the senior functionaries to prepare a road map for improving revenue realization and its collection within the stipulated time frame. She also stressed upon officers to make all efforts for the completion of the ongoing projects.