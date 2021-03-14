Jammu, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: March 14, 2021, 3:47 PM

Motorcyclist killed by speeding mini-bus in Jammu

The accused driver, Chaman Lal, who fled the scene of the accident, was arrested and his vehicle seized, a police spokesman said.
A motorcyclist was killed and his wife critically injured after being hit by a rashly driven mini-bus here, police said on Sunday.

The accused driver, Chaman Lal, who fled the scene of the accident, was arrested and his vehicle seized, a police spokesman said.

Yash Paul and his wife Tripta Devi, residents of Akhnoor, were moving on a motorcycle when a bus hit them at Gumpul on Saturday, resulting in critical injuries to both of them, he said.

He said they were rushed to a hospital where Paul succumbed to injuries.

A case was registered and a special police team was constituted which solved the hit-and-run case within 24 hours by arresting the accused driver and also seizing the vehicle at his disclosure, the spokesman said.

