Rana seeks regularization of ReK teachers, release of pay-scales

National Conference Provincial President Devender Singh Rana today called for regularization of Rehbar-e-Khel, saying placing them in probation for seven years on paltry remuneration is gross injustice and against the principle of equal work, equal pay.

Sharing the concern of the candidates engaged under Rehbar-e-Khel Scheme in 2017 in terms of a Cabinet Decision, the Provincial President expressed solidarity with a deputation of All J&K Rehbar-e-Khel Teachers Forum, which called on him this morning, and described their services in promotion of sports and overall physical growth of school-goers as significant, adding their contribution is needed to be acknowledged.

Rana described as illogical the paltry monthly remuneration of Rs 3000 per Rehbar-e-Sehat for the first two years of the probation and Rs 4,000 for another four years probation, saying that this is even lesser than the per day minimum wages as well.

He said engagement of 3,000 such workers under the Rehbar-e-Khel Scheme has made almost equal numbers of families suffer during these times of recession, as pulling on life on such meager wages is incomprehensible. These appointees deserve all the compassion and care, especially for the role they were playing towards the growth of the younger generation, he added.

Rana urged the administration to consider the demands of the Rehbar-e-Khel workers, who are not performing lesser than the Physical Education Teachers by studying the prevalent pay-structure model in various parts of the country. He said these demands deserve consideration keeping in view the recent course correction in SRO 202 whereunder the probation period has been significantly reduced. Similar logic should be applied to these workers, he said, adding that by regularizing their services they should be placed in the same mode as that of Physical Education Teachers.

The deputation apprised the Provincial President about the injustice meted out to them and the difficulties being faced by their families. They said the prospect of stagnation, both in terms of career advancement and pay structure, has a demoralizing effect on their overall performance. Prominent among those present in the deputation included Narinder Singh Chib, Pavinder Singh Chib, DheerajSalaria, GouravChib, Avneet Sharma, Ashish Kumar, MunshwarJamwal and others.