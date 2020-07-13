Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: July 14, 2020, 2:20 AM

Rape accused escapes from police custody in Jammu

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: July 14, 2020, 2:20 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

A rape accused escaped from custody here on Monday, prompting a massive police search, an official said.

Pankaj Gupta (35) was held on Sunday, following registration of a rape case against him at police post Tallab Tillo, the official said.

Trending News
File Pic of Altaf Bukhari

Curbs to prevent parties from paying homage to July 13 martyrs highly regrettable: Altaf Bukhari

J&K will never forget sacrifice of July 13 martyrs: NC

Representational Pic/GK

Kashmir faces dearth of trained swimmers, rescuers

File Pic of Lt Gov. Girish Chandra Murmu

Political activist calls on LG Murmu

Gupta escaped by pushing a policeman and scaling the boundary wall of the police post, the official said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Gupta’s wife arranged a two-wheeler outside the police station to help him escape, the official said.

Various teams have been formed and sent in different directions to nab the accused, the official said.

Related News