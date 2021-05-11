S J M Gillani takes over as ADGP Armed J&K

S J M Gillani on Tuesday took over as the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Armed J&K at Armed Police Headquarters J&K in Srinagar.

On his arrival at Armed Police Headquarters, Srinagar today, ADGP S J M Gillani was warmly received by the senior police officers of Srinagar based armed police establishments including Commandants of AP and IR Bns besides officers and staff members of APHQ J&K.

A Guard of Honour was presented to the ADGP in the lawns of APHQ by a smartly attired police contingent of the Armed Police.

Gillani a 1994 batch IPS officer of J&K cadre while functioning as ADGP Coordination, Police Headquarters J&K was transferred and posted as ADGP Armed J&K by the Government of Jammu & Kashmir vide an Order No 114-Home of 2021 dated May 6, 2021 issued by Home Department J&K vice A K Choudhary IPS who upon his promotion to the grade of DGP was transferred and posted as Special DG Crime, J&K.

A native of Kashmir, Gillani has earlier remained posted on various challenging and noteworthy assignments of Police organisation in J&K including his posting as IGP Kashmir, Director Vigilance J&K and his deputation to the apex investigation agency of the country, CBI (Government of India).