Weekend Lockdown in Jammu district from July 24

District Magistrate, Jammu, Sushma Chauhan, today ordered Weekend Lockdown from July 24, 2020 to prevent any further spike in the COVID cases in the district.

The order issued by District Magistrate vide powers conferred upon her under section 144 of CrPC read with section 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, states that “There shall be complete restriction on movement of individuals, vehicles and all activities within the entire jurisdiction of district Jammu, except the movement for emergency medical requirements, from 6 pm on all Fridays till 6 am on all Mondays, beginning from the Friday falling on 24/7/2020.”

As per the order no pass etc. shall be required for the movement for emergency medical requirements.

The order reads that “Based on wider consultation with the Chief Medical Officer, Sr. Epidemiologists and other health professionals, it has been felt that stricter social distancing norms during the week days and strict lockdown during weekends need to be followed to prevent any further spike in the COVID cases.”

The order also contain certain directions stating that only local Chemist, fruits, vegetables and dairy shops can remain accessible for community needs. The passengers coming out from and going to the Airport/Railway station shall be permitted to move on production of tickets. The staff deployed at Airport/Railway station (public officials and belonging to Airlines) shall be allowed to move on production of valid ID proof.

The government employees of essential services’ departments (including Medical Services) or such other departments as required by government shall be permitted to move on production of ID proofs. No kind of curfew pass etc., shall be issued and there shall be no restriction on the movement of goods carriers/Oil/LPG tankers.