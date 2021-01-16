Youth injured in shootout at Paloura, incident triggers protest

A youth today wounded when he was fired upon by two persons allegedly over a rivalry in Janipur area of the district.

The incident triggered a massive protest demonstration in the Janipur area when locals of Paloura assembled outside the police station demanding action against the attackers.

The victim identified as Happy Singh, son of Malkait Singh, resident of Paloura, Janipur was hospitalized for his treatment after he suffered bullet injuries.

“The accused had allegedly attacked Happy when he was returning home from a gym at Paloura during morning hours. They fired on him five bullets. While trying to escape, Happy suffered bullet injuries. Later, he was rushed to the hospital,” relative of the wounded youth told media persons here at GMC Jammu Hospital.