Kashmir, Today's Paper
Budgam,
UPDATED: July 14, 2020, 2:16 AM

10 more COVID19 cases in Budgam; total 213

Budgam,
UPDATED: July 14, 2020, 2:16 AM
Representational Pic

A complete lockdown was observed in this central Kashmir district on Monday in the wake of surge in COVID19 cases across the Valley.

All business establishments were closed while public transport was off the roads.

A source said six COVID19 patients recovered on Monday taking the total number of patients who have recovered from the diseases in the district to 320. But, the sources said, 10 new COVID19 cases were reported from different areas of the district, taking the total number of active cases to 226.

On Sunday, Chadoora witnessed a death of a 55-year-old man, who had contracted COVID19, at SMHS hospital, taking the toll in the district to 13.

