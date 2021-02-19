2 LeT militant associates arrested: Police

Two associate of Lashkar-e-Toiba militant were arrested in north Kashmir’s Bandipiora district, Police said Friday.

A statement of Police issued here said that acting on specific inputs regarding the movement of militant associates, Police along with 14 RR and CRPF laid a joint cordon near Papachan Bandipora Bridge.

It said that during checking, two suspected persons were signaled to stop but they tried to flee.

“Acting swiftly the duo was apprehended and during searches two live hand grenades were recovered from their possession,” the statement said.

It said that the two have been identified as Abid Waza, son of Abdul Gani Waza and Shabir Ahmad Gojer, son of Muhammad Abdulla Mir Gojer.

“The accused were associated with LeT and were providing shelter, logistics and other material support to the active LeT militants in the area. They were tasked by their handlers to carry a grenade attack on the forces personnel in Bandipora,” the Police statement said.

It said that a case had been filed against the two under the relevant sections of law.