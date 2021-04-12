2 LeT OGWs arrested

Two Over Ground Workers (OGW) affiliated to Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militant outfit were arrested and arms and ammunition was recovered from their possession in Baramulla on Monday, Police said.

A Police spokesman identified the arrested OGWs as Bashir Ahmad Bhat and Waseem Ahmad Mir of Kreeri Baramulla.

Giving details of the incident, the Police spokesman said that based on reliable information that two OGWs were actively working in the area and besides instigating and motivating youth to join militants ranks had procured some grenades and arms and ammunition for militant activities.

“Following the information, Police nabbed the duo and recovered two Chinese-made grenades and 20 rounds of AK 47 from their possession. A case has been registered at Police Station Kreeri,” he said.