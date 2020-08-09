2 persons held with contraband substances: Police

Police on Sunday said it arrested two persons with contraband substances from Pattan area of this district.

The arrested persons have been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Sada and Bilal Ahmad Bhat – both residents of Pattan. A police official said during checking at a naka laid by police at Zangam, they intercepted a load carrier (Registration No JK05C/9950) and seized contraband substance from the vehicle.

“The load carrier was seized and both the persons were arrested. In this connection an FIR (No 208 of 2020) under section 8, 21-29 NDPS Act has been registered in police station Pattan,” said Senior Superintendent of Police, Baramulla Abdul Qayoom.