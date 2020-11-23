3-month Science writing workshop inaugurated at SKUAST-K

A three-month science writing workshop for students and scientists of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir was inaugurated on Monday.

The workshop is organised by the university’s Faculty of Forestry under World Bank-ICAR funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project for institutional development of SKUAST-K. Well know science writer KP Madhu of Current Science is conducting the workshop, aimed at developing writing and analytical skills of the participants.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Mushtaq Ahmad in his message asked for encouraging such workshops to promote scientific writing among faculty members and students.

Director, Planning and Monitoring, SKUAST-K, and PI NAHEP, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, who was the chief guest at the inaugural function said there should be measurable outputs from these workshops in the form of concept notes, research grants and short communications from the participants to take this mission forward.

KP Madhu in his inaugural comments gave an overview of the workshop defining the structure to be followed in enhancing the writing and technical skills of the participants. He described this event as an interactive than rather than one-way communication. Prof TH Masoodi, Dean Faculty of Forestry, SKUAST-K in his welcome address described this workshop as a lifetime opportunity destined to bring results after completion of the programme.

About 39 candidates had applied for the program, out of which 20 have been selected based on their writing skills. The inaugural session of the workshop was conducted by Dr Akhlaq Amin Wani.