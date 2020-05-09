Aarogya Setu app turns defunct amid internet shutdown

The AarogyaSetu app launched by the Centre for tracking user’s location and contact history, amid the coronavirus pandemic, has become defunct for 2.55 lakh users in the Valley due to the internet shutdown.

The app needs an active internet connection to keep track of app users and who they come in contact with. It alerts the user in case of a COVID19 patient or someone with a contact history with COVID19 patients.

The central government recently made the app compulsory for both government and private employees. Several internet users from the Valley said restoration of internet service should be done immediately for usage of the apps in the fight against COVID19.

“I downloaded this app six days ago and found it quite useful. I hope authorities will restore 4G internet service in the Valley soon that we can more frequently use the app,” said Zahid Ahmad, a user.

An Information Technology professional who is looking after day-to-day operations of the app said it was proving to be helpful for people “but has been turned defunct now” due to the internet shutdown.

He said the app was based on Global Positioning System (GPS) technology and in absence of internet connection it becomes defunct.

The app has crossed 10 lakh users across Jammu and Kashmir during last five weeks after its inauguration, said another official.

The app, which is envisaged to enable contact tracing to limit the spread of the COVID19 outbreak, was launched by union Ministry of Information Technology on April 2.

Jammu city has the highest number of downloads of the app. While the entire Valley has seen 2.55 lakh of downloads so far but internet shutdown since last four days has proved to be a dampener.

“We had started aggressively promoting the app in the Valley since last two weeks. But the internet shutdown has hit our progress,” said the IT professional.

The app crossed more than 60,000 downloads in summer capital Srinagar followed by 35,000 hits in Baramulla district, which has been one of the major clusters of COVID19 cases.

Recently, the AarogyaSetu app became the world’s fastest app to reach five crore downloads across India in just 13 days after its launch.

Jammu and Kashmir administration has been asking people especially healthcare professionals to encourage downloading of the app. However, people are unable to either access or download the app as internet service remains suspended even after authorities restored mobile calling service in the Valley on Friday night.

Both mobile calling on all private networks and 2G service was suspended by authorities on Wednesday after two encounters broke-out in south Kashmir. Except government-owned BSN landline broadband, the service of all private operators was suspended.